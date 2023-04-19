HERE are the Middlesbrough FC and Hull City player ratings from Wednesday night’s Championship game at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough:

Steffen: Denied Slater, but no chance with opener. 6

Smith: In the wars after coming off second best in a block tackle with Elder. Replaced at the break. 5

McNair: Wary of the movement and cleverness of Hull. 6

Lenihan: Had to work a fair bit of overtime, but showed his character. A leader. 6

Giles: Hull were wise to his threat before it opened up more in second. 6

Howson: A tale of two halves and ended the game at centre-back. 6

Mowatt: Handed a first Boro start since late October. He and Howson were bettered in the first half by their Hull rivals. But he got better. 7

Forss: Faced former employers, like Akpom. Went close early on, but Hull did well against him and he went off at the break. 6

Akpom: Seeking to score for the ninth successive home league game – against a former club, he was subdued in first half before bursting to life. 7

Hackney: Started on the left in the absence of Ramsey. Hit the post early on, but was not to be denied. Impressive second-half. 7

Archer: After a very quiet first half-hour, went close with a rasper. Showed his true self in second half. 7

Substitutes: Dijksteel (Smith 45), 7.

I Jones (Forss 45). Made a massive difference for Boro on the right. 9

Crooks (McNair 69), 6.

Barlaser (Mowatt 82).

Not used: Roberts, Muniz, Bola.

Hull City:

Darlow: Made an excellent early save to deny Forss. No chance with goals amid Boro’s onslaught. 7

Coyle: Committed and showed his leadership qualities and went close early in the second half. 7

McLoughlin: In the week which saw him sign a new deal, he got too tight to Archer for Boro's second. Toiled in second half. 6

Greaves: A former Boro target, like Darlow. He and his fellow defenders lost it early in second period. 6

Elder: Aside from one early moment, did not have too much bother from Forss. 7

Seri: One of many to really enjoy themselves in Hull colours in the first half. At the heart of much of what was good before the onslaught. 6

Slater: Combined industry with drive and quality on the ball going forward in first half. Games last 90 minutes.

Vaughan: Boro did not quite know how to handle the young lad at times and he was a major irritant. Very impressive. 8

Sayaadmanesh: Scored a very nice header. Powerful, direct - a threat. But faded. 6

Pelkas: His sort of game in the first half and buzzed around with intent. Second half was much tougher. 5

Traore: Posed a fair bit of trouble to Boro in the opening half. Set up the opener before being swamped on restart. 6

Substitutes: Tufan (Vaughan 65), 6.

Docherty (Seri 73), 6.

Longman (Sayaadmanesh 73), 6.

Simons (Pelkas 85).

Woods (Traore 85).