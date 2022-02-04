Ratings: How Middlesbrough FC players fared against Manchester United at Old Trafford

HERE are the Middlesbrough FC player ratings from Friday night's FA Cup tie against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

By Leon Wobschall
Friday, 4th February 2022, 11:03 pm
Updated Friday, 4th February 2022, 11:04 pm

Lumley: A comedy of errors at times, mixed in with some saves. An early mistake almost led to a home opener and the offside flag saved him when Rashford's shot crept under him. Huge faux pas in second half too. 5

Dijksteel: Mistakes in possession and erred in letting Pogba getting on the wrong side of him for an obvious - but stupidly conceded - penalty. Improved. 6

Fry: The most convincing of Boro's backline on a night when he was strong. He had to be. 8

Middlesbrough players celebrate Matt Crooks's controversial leveller. Picture: PA.

McNair: Failed to push out for offside ahead of Sancho's goal. Got better. 6

Jones: Sancho got on the wrong side of him for the opener. But came to the party in Boro's renaissance and was a force on the restart. 7

Crooks: Made a mistake in the build-up to Sancho's goal. The boyhood Manchester United fan was close with Boro's best chance of the night on the restart and then netted amid much controversy. 6

Howson: Added some welcome composure for Boro. It was a thankless task at times, but he produced a strong showing full of nous and tidiness. 8

Tavernier: Shadowed Pogba for the evening. He will have learned a bit. Booked. 6

Taylor: Had his hands full with Rashford and Dalot at times. 6

Sporar: Given little to feed off in truth.. Attitude couldn't be faulted. 6

Balogun: Fired one wild shot in the Stretford End on his first start. 5

Substitutes: Watmore (Balogun 62). The ex-United academy player was at the centre of some major controversy. Enjoyed himself back in his home city. 7

Payero (Crooks 79), 6.

Peltier (Taylor 90), 6.

Connolly (Sporar 90), 6.

Bamba (I Jones 118).

Not used: Daniels, Wood, Coburn, Boyd-Munce.

Manchester United