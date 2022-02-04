Ratings: How Middlesbrough FC players fared against Manchester United at Old Trafford

Lumley: A comedy of errors at times, mixed in with some saves. An early mistake almost led to a home opener and the offside flag saved him when Rashford's shot crept under him. Huge faux pas in second half too. 5

Dijksteel: Mistakes in possession and erred in letting Pogba getting on the wrong side of him for an obvious - but stupidly conceded - penalty. Improved. 6

Fry: The most convincing of Boro's backline on a night when he was strong. He had to be. 8

Middlesbrough players celebrate Matt Crooks's controversial leveller. Picture: PA.

McNair: Failed to push out for offside ahead of Sancho's goal. Got better. 6

Jones: Sancho got on the wrong side of him for the opener. But came to the party in Boro's renaissance and was a force on the restart. 7

Crooks: Made a mistake in the build-up to Sancho's goal. The boyhood Manchester United fan was close with Boro's best chance of the night on the restart and then netted amid much controversy. 6

Howson: Added some welcome composure for Boro. It was a thankless task at times, but he produced a strong showing full of nous and tidiness. 8

Tavernier: Shadowed Pogba for the evening. He will have learned a bit. Booked. 6

Taylor: Had his hands full with Rashford and Dalot at times. 6

Sporar: Given little to feed off in truth.. Attitude couldn't be faulted. 6

Balogun: Fired one wild shot in the Stretford End on his first start. 5

Substitutes: Watmore (Balogun 62). The ex-United academy player was at the centre of some major controversy. Enjoyed himself back in his home city. 7

Payero (Crooks 79), 6.

Peltier (Taylor 90), 6.

Connolly (Sporar 90), 6.

Bamba (I Jones 118).