Ratings: How Middlesbrough FC players fared against Manchester United at Old Trafford

Lumley: A comedy of errors at times, mixed in with some saves. An early mistake almost led to a home opener and the offside flag saved him when Rashford's shot crept under him. Huge faux pas in second half too. 5
Dijksteel: Mistakes in possession and erred in letting Pogba getting on the wrong side of him for an obvious - but stupidly conceded - penalty. Improved. 6
Fry: The most convincing of Boro's backline on a night when he was strong. He had to be. 8
McNair: Failed to push out for offside ahead of Sancho's goal. Got better. 6
Jones: Sancho got on the wrong side of him for the opener. But came to the party in Boro's renaissance and was a force on the restart. 7
Crooks: Made a mistake in the build-up to Sancho's goal. The boyhood Manchester United fan was close with Boro's best chance of the night on the restart and then netted amid much controversy. 6
Howson: Added some welcome composure for Boro. It was a thankless task at times, but he produced a strong showing full of nous and tidiness. 8
Tavernier: Shadowed Pogba for the evening. He will have learned a bit. Booked. 6
Taylor: Had his hands full with Rashford and Dalot at times. 6
Sporar: Given little to feed off in truth.. Attitude couldn't be faulted. 6
Balogun: Fired one wild shot in the Stretford End on his first start. 5
Substitutes: Watmore (Balogun 62). The ex-United academy player was at the centre of some major controversy. Enjoyed himself back in his home city. 7
Payero (Crooks 79), 6.
Peltier (Taylor 90), 6.
Connolly (Sporar 90), 6.
Bamba (I Jones 118).
Not used: Daniels, Wood, Coburn, Boyd-Munce.