Middlesbrough travel down to Reading looking for a pre-Christmas tonic in the Championship.

Team news: Tony Pulis is likely to make changes to pep up his side after a difficult past week. Daniel Ayala and Adam Clayton are likely to return to the starting line-up after not being involved in midweek. Sam McQueen is a long-term absentee.

Last six games: DDLDLD; Middlesbrough WDLDLL.

Referee: S Martin (Staffordshire).

Last time: Reading 0 Middlesbrough 2, October 28, 2017; Championship.