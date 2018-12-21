Reading v Middlesbrough – No need for ‘doom and gloom’ says Boro chief Tony Pulis

MANAGER Tony Pulis remains confident that the majority of Middlesbrough supporters are still firmly behind him despite rising criticism after a run of three wins in 11 outings.

Boro’s recent poor form culminated in the shock Carabao Cup midweek home loss to League One Burton Albion.

A cascade of boos at the final whistle was followed by withering criticism of the players and Pulis on social media.

The Boro chief, whose side will seek to end their winless five-match run at Reading today, said: “I think the majority of the fans have been okay and understand what we are trying to do.

“If you look at the facts since I came into the football club we have sold 12 players and bought three players and loaned six or whatever it is.

“The club was haemorrhaging a hell of a lot of money and now we have been able to turn it around and are in profit by about £30m and in a better position now than we were last year.

“And we have the opportunity of adding to what we have got when the window opens.

“So it is not all doom and gloom.”

Pulis’s sense of perspective extends to the club’s recent form and, just as he stayed focused when Boro hit the heights in early-season, so he is not unduly worried by their recent run.

He added: “I said when we were in second place not to get too carried away with the top of the table and you should also not get too carried away with being disappointed in respect of the run we are on at the moment.

“You have good runs and bad ones and the most important thing is that you stay focused on what you are trying to do and achieve – you try and keep everything as level as you can.

“I am confident that, given a couple of players (signings), we will be confident and fine.”