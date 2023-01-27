ROTHERHAM UNITED midfielder Dan Barlaser is closing in on a move to Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

The 26-year-old had rejected the Millers' overtures regarding a new deal - with his contract expiring this summer - and is keen on a return to his native north-east with Boro.

The Gateshead-born schemer, formerly of Newcastle United, was the subject of a bid from the Teessiders earlier this window, which was rejected by Rotherham.

Reports later emerged that Boro had seen a £900,000 bid turned down for Barlaser, only for Millers chief Taylor to clarify that the number mentioned was not correct.

Dan Barlaser. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The Riverside-Stadium outfit have maintained their interest and are close to finalising a deal to sign Barlaser with the South Yorkshire club. Some reports suggest the deal is worth around £1.5m

The move would see him link up again with ex-Millers midfielder Matt Crooks and a former loanee in Ryan Giles.

Boro also have an interest in Millers striker Chiedozie Ogbene, who has also shown no inclination to sign a new deal with his existing contract ending in June.

Ogbene has rival suitors at second-tier level.

The Millers brought in a forward earlier this week in the shape of Norwich City frontman Jordan Hugill and followed up with the signing of West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry, who has joined on loan for the rest of the campaign.

On the incoming front, Rotherham have also brought in Brentford winger Tariqe Fosu, Leeds United loanee Leo Hjelde and ex-Cardiff and Reading centre-half Sean Morrison this month.

