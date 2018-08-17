Strengthen or else - Pulis issues Middlesbrough warning

Tony Pulis has warned Middlesbrough will slide from the top of the Sky Bet Championship unless new faces are brought in.

Boro, who visit Pulis’ old club Bristol City on Saturday, are among the early Championship pace-setters after taking seven points from three games.

But Pulis, in his pre-match press conference, said: “We’ve started well but we still need to strengthen.

“We have got expectation of being the top of the table. To do that you can’t afford to lose the players we have lost and not replace them.

“Over 46 games in this league the depth and quality have to be there or otherwise I’m convinced we will fall away.

“That’s not just me shouting we need players in. The lads in the dressing room know we need players in. They’re not stupid.”