Demanding: Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder.

For his players – ultimately the ones who truly matter – it is now all about keeping up to those increased levels of optimism and handling the pressure that comes along with more higher-profile games and occasions. For Wilder, that is what it is all about.

Late, late wins in league and cup at Blackpool and Mansfield have added to the feelgood factor following head-turning home victories over Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth.

As a result, Boro have put themselves in a handy position towards the business end of the Championship table and have a juicy cup tie to look forward to early next month.

For Wilder, the work has only just begun. He wants big games every week, not every few weeks.

Wilder, whose side welcome Reading on Saturday – where there will be an expectation to win – before an intriguing trip to another high-flyer in Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers on January 24, said: “It is part and parcel. We want that and to accept that challenge and want that to happen because we are doing things right.

“This club, over the past 15 to 20-odd years has been a big club – a big club in the area and the division and an established club.

“That comes with that responsibility and pressure. I keep saying to the players, these are the games that we want to play in.

“We don’t want to play in mid-table obscurity games and I don’t want us to slip down the division. I am not saying we are going to get positive results in the rest of the games. There are going to be games where we don’t. But if we are consistent in our attitude and the performances are good, then we have got the players and structure to win games.

“How many? I don’t know. A lot will be dependent on being that consistent team and players being consistent and health, injuries and bounce of the ball will come into play.

“We have set ourselves up for a decent second half of the season and the players know it is about now and it is constantly drilled into them.”

The Championship, at the top, looks open as many sides seek to put themselves in a good position before a potential 10-game shoot-out at the end of the season which could determine the make-up of the play-offs and possibly the automatic promotion places.

Wilder is steadfastly looking at the here and now.

Wilder, whose side are unbeaten in seven games in all competitions and have lost just once in his nine-match tenure, continued: “I am not looking to the last 10 games.

“When people talk about the league taking shape after 10 games, every game is worth three points and an accumulation of points will get you higher up the league.

“Every game is as important as the last one and that is our attitude to it.

“If any team wants to be successful in this division, they have to be consistent and win games when the sun is shining, tipping it down with rain, snowing and when the daffodils start to come up again.