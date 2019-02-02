West Brom 2 Middlesbrough 2: Latest from Hawthorns

Have your say

Middlesbrough travel to West Brom in the Championship.

It's fourth versus fifth in the table, as Boro look to close the gap on the top two.

Boro boss Pulis gave ex-Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi his first league start for the club.

Boro took the lead on 17 minutes, George Saville on target for the visitors.

But it was 1-1 at half-time, Jay Rodriguez scrambled in the equaliser at the back post.

Dwight Gayle put the Baggies in front on 63 minutes, before Britt Assombalonga equalised with 15 minutes remaining.