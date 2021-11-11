New Middlesbrough FC manager Chris Wilder. Picture courtesy of MFC.

Alongside Wilder's trusted assistant Alan Knill, former Blades first-team coach and head of sports science Matt Prestridge - an influential figure in the club's rise under Wilder - has linked up with the 54-year-old again.

Video analyst Mike Allen, also part of the backroom staff under Wilder at Bramall Lane - also joins forces with the Sheffielder again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilder, whose first game is charge is at home to Millwall on Saturday week, said: “I bring with me Mike Allen, a video analyst guy that I work very closely with that looks at the analysis part of it on both the opposition and our team. We work well with him.

"And Matt Prestridge from a sports scientist background. We brought him in from Loughborough University and he’s worked in academy football and then worked with us at Northampton and Sheffield United."

Pledging to work with the existing staff at the club - and revealing he has no plans for a big shake-up, Wilder added: “We’ve talked to the existing staff and we’re very inclusive with them.

“I’ve done that at previous clubs and ultimately they are the experts in their field. It’s about me getting the best out of the staff as much as it is the players, because the staff have got to support the players to give them the best opportunity to put in good performances."

On the importance of right-hand Knill, Wilder continued: “The chemistry is good between us. I’ve known Alan a long time," he says.

“He is somebody I can trust implicitly, which is really important to me. But I will also build new relationships with staff. I’ve done it before.