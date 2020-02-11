Wigan Athletic v Middlesbrough – Respect due towards Latics if Boro are to avoid getting upset

Jonathan Woodgate says it is important Middlesbrough do not lose at Wigan Athletic tonight, and even with the Latics in the relegation zone, they cannot take that for granted – especially not with former Barnsley and Rotherham United forward Keiffer Moore leading the line.

Boro’s next three matches are against teams situated in the relegation zone, hosting Luton Town next, then travelling to Barnsley.

The Teessiders are seven points ahead of the Latics but have not won since New Year’s Day, whereas Paul Cook’s men beat Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United in back-to-back games either side of the transfer deadline.

“We’ll go and try to win the game but they’re a decent enough team who’ve got some good results of late,” said Woodgate.

“He’s got them playing some good football, especially with Keiffer Moore up front, he’s a difficult player to play against. Jamal Lowe as well – with them two they can win games.

“It’s important we don’t lose the game.

“In the Championship every game’s really difficult.

“It’s a notorious league full of upsets, like we saw with Wigan’s performance against Leeds United.”

The game is not Boro’s only match today, with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Celtic which will provide valuable match-time to fit-again defenders George Friend and Ryan Shotton.

“George will play 90 and Ryan Shotton will play 60, then both players will be available for the next game.”

Last six games: Wigan Athletic LLLWWL; Middlesbrough DLLDDL.

Referee: O Langford (West Midlands).

Last time: Wigan Athletic 0 Middlesbrough 0, March 2, 2019, Championship.