Middlesbrough provides 'best atmosphere' ever seen at an England women's game for Lionesses manager Phil Neville

LIONESSES manager Phil Neville admitted that the Riverside Stadium provided the "best atmosphere" he has ever experienced at a women's game.

Barbosa Barbara punches the ball away. PIC: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.

Middlesbrough FC's home was the host venue as England were beaten 2-1 by Brazil in an international friendly.

Almost 30,000 people attended the Riverside to cheer on the Lionesses with the 29,238-strong crowd a record attendance for a home game outside of Wembley Stadium.

The large support couldn't help the hosts over the line, however, as two goals from Debinha proved enough for the visitors to take the spoils.

"No, I don't think we're in danger of losing that feelgood factor," insisted Neville as his side's winless run was extended to five games.

"There was a buzz in the air, and this was the best atmosphere I've ever witnessed at a women's game.

"I'm sure the crowd's gone home convinced they've seen a really good team play unbelievably well."

England had several chances to take the lead in the first half but couldn't find a way past Barbosa Barbara in the Brazil goal.

The South American stopper was one of the visitors' best performers as England's wait for a win was prolonged.

Substitute Bethany England pulled one back for the home side with a brilliant header but Brazil held out for victory.

"We can take comfort from the way we performed," said Neville.

"Five games without a win is disappointing but the kind of backing we received from the fans is here to stay and the momentum will continue to build.

"We should have been three or four goals up and I want to see us show more ruthlessness in the final third but we seem to be getting punished for every mistake we make at the moment."

England will have a chance to bounce back from the disheartening defeat when they face Portugal in Setúbal on Tuesday night.