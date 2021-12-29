Aaron Connolly: Brighton player has been linked with a loan move to Middlesbrough. (Picture: PA)

Boro are building momentum under Wilder and have picked up 13 points from the last 15 to move into the Championship play-off positions ahead of today’s scheduled game.

Wilder is keen to extend the feel-good factor by bringing in some new recruits and some squad players may also be moved on to help balance the books.

Wilder, linked with a loan move for Brighton striker Aaron Connolly, said: “We are close to a couple. We want to bring players in and we’re doing that as we speak. It’s not the quickest of markets, but we’re working, I should imagine, as hard as any team in this division to make things happen.”

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder eyeing new recruits ( Picture: Tony Johnson)

Asked if was still hopeful to get deals done ahead of the Cup trip to Mansfield, he added: “Yes I am. I would like to. There is a specific number I’m looking to bring in, there is a specific number I’m looking to balance going out as well, so it might be a bit of a juggling act. I don’t think we will get them all done before the Mansfield game but I’m really optimistic that we can get one or two in before that, which will be good.

Boro will be backed by 3,000 travelling supporters tonight, although Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has revealed that he is “right on the limit” of the required available players ahead of the game due to injury, suspension and Covid issues. Clubs are expected to play games if they have 14 players, including a goalkeeper.

Last six games: Blackpool DLLLWL; Middlesbrough LWWDWW.

Referee: S Martin (Staffs).