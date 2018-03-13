Milton Keynes 3 Rotherham United 2: Dismayed Millers fall to defeat again after flying start

Have your say

ROTHERHAM United slipped to a second loss in four days with this disappointing defeat at struggling Milton Keynes Dons.

The Millers have not won away in midweek since March 11, 2014 – the year they got promoted to the Championship – and that unwanted statistic continued last night.

Manager Paul Warne’s side had waltzed their way into the play-off spots with seven successive wins.

However, that flying form was halted on Saturday and Warne’s men failed to bounce back at stadium:mk.

Semi Ajayi got the visitors off to the perfect start, but Robbie Muirhead’s brace and Peter Pawlett’s effort handed the hosts a welcome three points in their survival battle.

It took Ajayi just nine minutes to break the deadlock as the Millers came out firing after their shock loss to Rochdale.

Caolan Lavery nodded Anthony Forde’s cross into Ajayi’s path with the defender slamming home.

Millers’ goalkeeper Marek Rodak was almost caught out by Ed Upson’s cross-cum-shot, tipping the ball over while back-peddling.

Down the other end the visitors were let off when an unmarked Chuks Aneke headed Muirhead’s teasing cross wide.

Rodak pulled off a great save to deny Osman Sow low before the hosts finally equalised.

The Millers were caught on the counter from a free-kick with Muirhead firing past Rodak.

And just six minutes later they were behind when Pawlett found the back on the net.

Just before the hour Muirhead doubled his tally with a fine strike after cutting onto his right foot on the edge of the box.

With 15 minutes left Taylor pulled one back at the second attempt after initially being kept out. Seconds later it was almost level with Nicholls tipping over Joe Newell’s strike.

MK Dons: Nicholls, Ward, Wootton, Lewington, Brittain (Cisse 72), Upson, Muirhead, Williams, Pawlett (Thomas-Asante 59), Aneke, Sow (Ugbo 45). Unused substitutes: Sietsma, Nesbitt, Agard.

Rotherham: Rodak, Cummings, Ajayi, Wood (Palmer 66), Mattock, Forde (Taylor 59), Towell, Vaulks, Newell, Lavery (Yates 59), Smith. Unused substitutes: Price, Ihiekwe, Williams, Ball.

Referee: Michael Salisbury.