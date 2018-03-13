Milton Keynes Dons v Rotherham United: Paul Warne is not willing to gamble on Jamie Proctor

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne says Jamie Proctor is desperate to play his part in the club’s promotion push.

The summer signing from Bolton Wanderers suffered cruciate knee ligament damage in August.

Initially the Millers feared Proctor was out for the season, but his rehabilitation has gone well enough for the striker to make an expected return next month– just in time for the season’s finale and, possibly, the push for promotion via the play-offs.

“I love ‘Procs’,” said Warne ahead of tonight’s trip to Milton Keynes Dons. “The lads will give him stick for this, but he texts me before every game and he comes to loads of the games.

“He is so keen to get back and I would love to let him play some part in our run-in. But I also don’t want to take unnecessary risks with him.

“He has worked really hard to get back into the shape he is in. If I took a risk on him and something was to happen, I would never forgive myself.”

Proctor was in London yesterday to see a specialist and Warne added: “He was our big summer signing. I have said to him that it would be nice if he could come on and score the winner at Wembley.

“That would be Roy of the Rovers stuff. He could just drive off into the sunset and never play again. We have got four fit strikers. I’d love to have five.”

Last six games: Milton Keynes Dons LLLDDL Rotherham United WWWWWL.

Referee: M Salisbury (Lancashire).

Last time: Milton Keynes Dons 0 Rotherham United 4; April 9, 2016; Championship.