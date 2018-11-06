Missed chances again cost Lions dear as they lose out

Guiseley were left frustrated as they lost 1-0 at Ashton United in National League North last night.

After the defeat Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill said. “We simply didn’t take our chances, it was another frustrating game and if it’s a boxing match, this would have been stopped.

“They got their goal but before that we had a lot of good chances, we just couldn’t score, this feels a lot like Saturday again.”

Guiseley hit the crossbar four times on Saturday and did so once again within 10 minutes, as Kaine Felix cut into the penalty area and on the angle saw his well hit shot strike the woodwork.

The hosts worked some space with Matthew Chadwick shooting from 20 yards out but his effort drifted wide. Louis Walsh, on his second start on loan from Barnsley, showed some real skill to pass three Ashton United players but his effort was saved Luke Pilling.

There was yet more frustration for Guiseley as they went close again, this time Will Hatfield hit a free-kick from 25 yards out, but his effort was tipped around the post by Pilling.

The second-half started with Guiseley on the front foot immediately, as Felix crossed for Paul Clayton who hit it on the half-volley but scooped his effort just wide.

They would have another good chance, as a poor back-pass fell to Hatfield, he though was well denied by Pilling, who made himself big to stop the effort.

Guiseley kept on attacking but were nearly caught on the counter-attack when a ball over the top, nearly saw Liam Martin in on goal but Guiseley keeper Joe Green got out of his area to block his attempt with his chest.

The hosts were buoyed by this and soon took the lead, a cross wasn’t cleared and it fell to Matt Regan on the edge of the area, he expertly placed his shot into the top right-hand corner.

Ashton United were then able to see the game out, as the mid-table Lions created little late on and left with a frustrating loss.