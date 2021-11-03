Mixed feelings for Doncaster Rovers manager Richie Wellens after draw at Crewe Alexandra

Rovers settled for a point at Gresty Road after Joseph Olowu scored for the visitors in first-half stoppage time to cancel out Chris Porter's 33rd-minute opener.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a run of eight defeats on the road, Wellens was pleased to end that run but left frustrated as his side could not make the most of their opportunities.

MANAGER: Doncaster Rovers' Richie Wellens. Picture: Getty Images.

The visitors had nine more shots on goal and two more shots on target compared to Crewe. The best chances to win the game came when Ethan Galbraith was denied by a great save from goalkeeper Dave Richards before Tiago Cukur missed a fine chance late on as he fired wide.

“We should have won the game and we wanted to get that goal, but it’s a fine line," said Wellens.

“We were time-wasting at the end and we didn’t want to time-waste, we wanted to win the game. But when you’ve had more or less all the ball and the chances in the second half there’s always that risk you run.

“I thought it was a good energetic away performance. Their keeper has pulled off an unbelievable save from Ethan. When you perform like that and you put all the hard work in, our luck will turn.

“Crewe were there to be had in the last 20 minutes. The three lads up front gave everything and we kept the ball up the pitch and it was just disappointing that Tiago didn’t score.