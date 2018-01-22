Monday transfer gossip: Canaries eye Leeds target and Boro striker | Hull want Carlton Cole | Swans in hunt for Reds defender

THE clock is ticking as we head into the final 10 days of the January transfer window.

Latest rumours involving Yorkshire clubs.

Barnsley's Andy Yiadom: Interesting Swansea City.

Leeds United are continuing to be linked with strikers as they attempt to revive their play-off push.

Norwich City, however, remain favourites to sign one of their targets, Middlesbrough’s Ashley Fletcher, 22.

The former Barnsley loanee and West Ham player, who joined Boro for £6m, is seen by the Canaries as the ideal replacement for the departed Cameron Jerome, who is now at Derby.

Leeds look set to be priced out of the market for Peterborough’s Jack Marriott as Crystal Palace look set to ofeer £7m for the 23-year-old, who is also attracting the attention of West Ham, Aston Villa, Millwall and QPR.

Wanted: Middlesbrough's Ashley Fletcher.

Hull City face competition from fellow championship strugglers Birmingham City for the signature of free agent Carlton Cole.

The 34-year-old former West Ham striker has been training with AFC Wimbledon and is keen to return to England after a spell at Sacramento Republic in America and Persib Bandung in Indonesia.

Swansea City are set to make a renewed move for Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom, the Ghana international whjo is playing a valuable role in the Reds’ fight for Championship survival.

Blackpool have yet to respond to Bradford City’s undisclosed bid for Kelvin Mellor, the 26-year-old being named in the starting line-up for the 2-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne aims to bring in two new faces, with a central midfield man the priority, before the window closes and is determined that centre-back Richard Wood, who has attracted the interest of Chesterfield, remains at the New York Stadium.