A 3-0 defeat at home to Sunderland which could have been worse, was a miserable way to end 2021 although seeing how the Black Cats mauled Sheffield Wednesday days later perhaps put it into perspective and Tommy Rowe has told his team-mates they cannot afford to get too down about adversity which could help them in the long run.

Rovers have a newish manager tomorrow, Gary McSheffrey dropping the word “caretaker” from his job description this week, but will be without captain Tom Anderson for perhaps all of January with plantar fasciitis, an inflammation of the foot.

For a team so light on experience it puts more pressure on 33-year-old Rowe but he is not shirking it, or the enormity of the games to come against a Morecambe team also in the relegation zone, then a home match against a Fleetwood Town side only three points above it.

Doncaster captain Tommy Rowe shoots through a sea of Sunderland legs on Monday (Picture: Steve Riding)

“We don’t need to talk about them because we know how important they are individually,” said Rowe of the upcoming games. “We’re communicating quite well about the importance of games and going into them with tunnel vision, even with what’s going on on the outside with players missing and Covid tests before games. It’s just part of the game now and you’ve got to get used to it and move through it so you’re really focused on your job.

“It’s a difficult part of my career in terms of where you find yourself individually but you take every game as it comes. I enjoy challenges, especially in adversity. Usually when you come away from them it works out in a more positive light for you.

“If you can bring players through at the same time, they’ll get something from it as well.”

One of the keys is staying level, believes Rowe.

Doncaster captain Tommy Rowe holds off Tom Flanagan of Sunderland (Picture: Steve Riding)

“I’ve always said when we’re winning I don’t get too high, I don’t like to be the one who’s running around celebrating, but when I’m low I don’t get too low,” he explained. “Striking that middle ground is important as a sportsman.

“It allows you to stay in the zone for longer.

“When you’re going through difficult times you can find strength from other areas and when you’re going through highs you still want to go on the training field and work hard on your weaknesses.”

McSheffrey has revealed the mentor who will help him through his first management job is his former Birmingham City team-mate, now England Under-21 coach, Lee Carsley. The 47-year-old has managed Coventry City (as caretaker), Brentford and Birmingham, as well as serving on Sheffield United’s coaching staff for a short period in 2013.