Nathan Sheron leaves Harrogate Town for Oldham Athletic in search of more football

The 24-year-old signed a two-year contract when he joined from Fleetwood Town 12 months ago, but was transfer-listed at the end of his debut season because he wanted more first-team opportunities.

Sheron made 22 League Two starts last season and six substitute appearances. He also played in eight cup games.

MOVING ON: Nathan Sheron is leaving Harrogate Town for Oldham Athletic

"Shez desperately wants to start games and I told him that I couldn’t see him doing that here," Sulphurites manager Simon Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"I never wanted to hang about as a player when I was told I wasn’t in the manager's plans and he is similar in that mindset."

So far Harrogate's only summer signing has been York City goalkeeper Pete Jameson, but there is likely to be a heavy defensive influence on the four more players he hopes to bring to Wetherby Road.