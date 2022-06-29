Nathan Sheron leaves Harrogate Town for Oldham Athletic in search of more football

Versatile former Liverpool defender Nathan Sheron has left Harrogate Town for Oldham Athletic after growing impatient at a lack of opportunities.

By Stuart Rayner
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 3:00 pm

The 24-year-old signed a two-year contract when he joined from Fleetwood Town 12 months ago, but was transfer-listed at the end of his debut season because he wanted more first-team opportunities.

Midfielder George Horbury in line to make more Harrogate Town history after sign...

Sheron made 22 League Two starts last season and six substitute appearances. He also played in eight cup games.

MOVING ON: Nathan Sheron is leaving Harrogate Town for Oldham Athletic

"Shez desperately wants to start games and I told him that I couldn’t see him doing that here," Sulphurites manager Simon Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"I never wanted to hang about as a player when I was told I wasn’t in the manager's plans and he is similar in that mindset."

So far Harrogate's only summer signing has been York City goalkeeper Pete Jameson, but there is likely to be a heavy defensive influence on the four more players he hopes to bring to Wetherby Road.

Only bottom-of-the-table Scunthorpe United conceded more than Harrogate's 75 goals conceded last season. Oldham equalled that tally, and were relegated with the Iron.

