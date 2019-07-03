National League fixtures: Harrogate Town to kick-off 2019/20 at home

Harrogate Town will kick-off the 2019/20 campaign on home turf.

Simon Weaver’s team entertain Solihull Moors on Saturday August 3, the opening day of the National League season.

The men from Wetherby Road will be looking for a repeat of the 3-1 success that they enjoyed in the corresponding fixture last term, though they know that they will have their work cut out against a side who finished 2018/19 as runners-up before a play-off semi-final defeat to AFC Fylde.

Three days later, Town head to Barrow, then visit newly-promoted Woking on August 10.

Their second home outing comes against relegated Notts County, with new striker Jon Stead set for an early reunion with his former employers.

August Bank Holiday Monday sees the Sulphurites return to the scene of their play-off eliminator loss to Fylde before they embark on their longest journey of the season in early September.

A 634-mile round trip to Torquay United awaits on Saturday 7, while the first Yorkshire derby with Halifax Town is scheduled to take place at The Shay on Tuesday September 24.

Saturday October 12 will see Weaver and his troops embark on another mammoth trek (288 miles each way) when they head to Yeovil Town, a Championship club as recently as 2014.

The home derby meeting with Halifax takes place on Tuesday November 26 with Hartlepool United the opposition for this season's festive double-header.

Pools visit the CNG Stadium on Boxing Day before Town travel north for the return encounter on New Year's Day.

Town are at Notts County, many bookies' early favourites for the league title on Saturday March 28, and will wrap up their National League campaign with a 550-mile round trip to Dover Athletic on Saturday April 25.

2019/20 NATIONAL LEAGUE FIXTURES IN FULL

August

3 Solihull Moors H

6 Barrow A

10 Woking A

13 Notts County H

17 Dagenham & Redbridge A

24 Stockport County H

26 AFC Fylde A

31 Dover Athletic H

September

3 Chorley H

7 Torquay United A

14 Boreham Wood H

21 Maidenhead United A

24 FC Halifax Town A

28 Sutton United H

October

5 Ebbsfleet United H

8 Wrexham A

12 Yeovil Town A

26 Aldershot Town H

29 Barnet H

November

2 Eastleigh A

16 Bromley A

23 Chesterfield H

26 FC Halifax Town H

30 Sutton United A

December

7 Torquay United H

21 Boreham Wood A

26 Hartlepool United H

28 Chorley A

January

1 Hartlepool United A

4 Maidenhead United H

18 Ebbsfleet United A

25 Wrexham H

February

1 Aldershot Town A

8 Yeovil Town H

15 Barnet A

22 Eastleigh H

29 Chesterfield A

March

7 Bromley H

14 Solihull Moors A

21 Barrow H

28 Notts County A

April

4 Woking H

10 AFC Fylde H

13 Stockport County A

18 Dagenham & Redbridge H

25 Dover Athletic A