National League North round-up: Guiseley and Bradford Park Avenue win, York City draw, Farsley Celtic lose

Guiseley got back to winning ways after defeating Blyth Spartans 4-1 in the National League North.

The visitors took a half-time lead via Lee Shaw, before two goals from Aaron Martin and own goal secured the points. Robbie Dale replied for Blyth.

Guiseley named an unchanged side from Saturday, but were made to wait for kick-off due to traffic, they got to the ground later than planned and the match was delayed until 3:15.

The hosts had gained just a single point in their opening games but were bright from the off.

A powerful run by Scott Fenwick led to a cross into the area that fell to Dale who fired over when well placed.

Guiseley would dominate large spells of possesion and had their first chance when a long throw found The Lions forward Martin, he took a smart touch inside the area but his shot had a little too much pace and went over the crossbar.

Guiseley would take the lead, when a fine run by Shaw saw him get into the area and place his shot into the bottom right-hand corner, he celebrated with the away support.

The second-half saw Blyth begin well again, they really should have levelled when Dale got into the area and crossed for Adam Wrightson but the ball got stuck under his feet and was eventually cleared.

It was goal number nine for the season for Martin when a Brad Nicholson cross found the striker, he had a free header and made no mistake, doubling Guiseley’s lead in the process.

The luck Blyth have had this season was summed up when a cross wasn’t cleared and hit three home players, with Lewis Ritson being the unfortunate player to have final touch, as it went to 3-0.

Guiseley seemed to switch off and Blyth made them pay immediately as they got one back, Dale who caused the Lions defence problems all game, got in between the centre-backs and cooly slotted his effort in.

There would be another goal in this game and it went to Guiseley, Nicholson had his shirt pulled in the area and Martin stepped up to score the penalty and finally end the contest, in what was another enjoyable game for The Lions.

“This was a pleasing result, we needed a reaction result wise from Saturday and got it,” said joint-manager Marcus Bignot.

“Aaron has scored his tenth of the season and some other players really impressed as well, overall I’m happy with how it all went.”

Elsewhere, Bradford Park Avenue were 1-0 winners at Darlington, thanks to a goal from Jaheim Headley.

League leaders York City were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Gateshead.

The hosts took the lead with a Jordan Burrow goal, converting David Ferguson’s cross.

But Gateshead equalised with a Connor Oliver penalty just before half-time.

Will Hayhurst’s penalty could not save Farsley Celtic from a 2-1 home defeat to Kings Lynn Town. The visitors netted via Alfie Payne and Michael Gash.