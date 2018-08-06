New Barnsley signing Styles will be loaned back to Bury

barnsley have completed their second signing of the close season after recruiting highly-rated teenage midfielder Callum Styles from League Two side Bury for an undisclosed fee.

Bury-born Styles, 18, has signed a four-year deal with the option of a further year in the Reds’ favour, but will be immediately loaned back to his hometown club until January to continue his footballing education.

The midfielder made his Bury debut at the age of 16 in May 2016 and became the first footballer born in the 21st century to play in the Football League in the process. He has made 27 appearances for the Gigg Lane outfit.

Bury manager Ryan Lowe said: “I am happy for Callum and his family that he has got a move to a good club like Barnsley where we feel that the next stage of his progression and development will come.

“They are going to be good for him, but him staying with us and developing is going to be good for them, so we are happy that it is a mixture as we wanted to keep him.

“We will get him at least until January, which could potentially be longer. Callum is quite happy with that as he feels that he still wants to play games and that he still has a lot to do for us because of where we are trying to get to.”