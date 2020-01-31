New Bradford City striker Lee Novak reveals how some special insight convinced him to head to Valley Parade

NEW Bradford City signing Lee Novak has revealed that some insight from new team-mate Clayton Donaldson and former Bantams favourite and Scunthorpe United defender Rory McArdle helped convince him to head to Valley Parade.

The former Huddersfield Town player, 31, has joined the club from Scunthorpe United initially until the end of the season and is Bradford's first signing of deadline day.

On his move, Novak said: “I am buzzing to be here and am really pleased it has happened.

“It was put together quite quickly and, as soon as I heard of the interest, I was keen to get everything done.

“Bradford are obviously further up in the league than Scunthorpe and I want to progress and test myself at a higher level.

“I have spoken to the likes of Rory McArdle and Clayton Donaldson, who had nothing but positive things to say.

“I have heard a lot of great things about Bradford City and cannot wait to get out there and represent the club.”

Novak netted 13 goals for the Iron last term and has found the net on seven occasions so far in 2019-20.

But he was left out of Scunthorpe's squad for this weekend's trip with Crawley and has now been allowed to join City.

The arrival of Novak will help fill the breach left by James Vaughan following the targetman's loan move to Tranmere, while Eoin Doyle has joined Swindon on a permanent basis.