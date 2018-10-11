New deals for Rotherham United duo

ROTHERHAM UNITED have been handed a contract boost with the news that strikers Michael Smith and Jamie Proctor have signed new deals with the club.

The pair have been rewarded for their form in the opening quarter of the Championship season, with Smith - a revelation since joining the club from Bury, initially on an 18-month deal for an undisclosed fee in January - penning a three-year extension.

The former Swindon forward, 26, is contracted at the club until June, 2022 after signing improved terms.

Proctor, who returned to the fray at the start of this season after missing virtually the whole of last term with a serious knee injury sustained in August, 2017, has signed a new two-year-extension.

It secures his future at the club until the summer of 2021.

Lancashire-born Proctor, also 26, joined the Millers from Bolton in the summer of 2017 on a two-year deal.