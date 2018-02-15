New injury forces Roberts to wait for his Leeds United debut

LEEDS UNITED’s new signing Tyler Roberts is set for a lengthy wait to make his debut due to an injury sustained in training.

The 19-year-old moved to Elland Road in a £2.5m deal from West Bromwich Albion shortly before the closure of the January transfer window.

United hoped Roberts could pep up an attack that has been misfiring in recent weeks, just seven goals having been scored in eight league and Cup games since December 30.

Now, though, the Elland Road club will have to be patient after their new striker sustained a small crack in his shin.

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom said: “This is disappointing news for all concerned, especially for Tyler.

“However, with the help of the experienced medical team at Thorp Arch, he will come back stronger than ever.

“We would love to have Tyler involved as soon as possible. But, particularly with our younger players, the club has a duty of care to ensure we don’t rush these situations because we expect Tyler to be an important player for us for years to come.”

No timescale has been put on Roberts’s return, with further assessment planned in the coming days.

But he seems certain to miss out on the current punishing run of games, Bristol City’s visit on Sunday being the second of five consecutive games in which Heckingbottom’s men will take on teams sitting above them in the table.

The Football Association has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Qatar Football Association ahead of the Gulf State hosting the 2022 World Cup.

Three years after then-FA chairman Greg Dyke described Qatar being awarded the World Cup as “the worst moment in FIFA’s history”, his successor Greg Clarke was in Doha to forge links with the country.

As part of the cooperation deal, the two countries have committed to exploring the possibility of arranging friendlies across age groups.

“The FA is pleased to commit to this knowledge-sharing partnership with the Qatar Football Association,” Clarke said. “We have a long history of collaboration with various national associations to share knowledge and experience to support the development of football.

“For Qatar, developing the game across the country is a key objective as they approach the hosting of the FIFA World Cup in 2022.”