Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley both claimed wins on Easter Monday to boost their chances of promotion from League One.

The Owls beat struggling Accrington Stanley 3-0 at Hillsborough to end a worrying six-game winless run.

And Barnsley edged a nervy encounter with Shrewsbury, 2-1.

While that was happening, leaders Plymouth lost for only the second time at Home Park this season as Lincoln won 2-0.

Dennis Adeniran celebrates his first-half goal with Mallik Wilks as Wednesday beat Accrington 3-0 (Picture: Steve Ellis)

And Ipswich were set to go top of the league only for Cheltenham to snatch a late 1-1 draw.

It all means this for the current League One table.

Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield Wednesday 41 +39 84 2 Plymouth Argyle 40 +26 83 3 Ipswich Town 40 +47 82 4 Barnsley 40 +32 78 5 Peterborough United 41 +23 70 6 Bolton Wanderers 40 +22 68 7 Derby County 41 +20 68 8 Wycombe Wanderers 41 +13 65 9 Portsmouth 41 +10 63

And what does it mean for the promotion race? Well, data experts FiveThirtyEight.com have crunched the numbers and here’s the new predicted League One finishing positions.

Nicky Cadden celebrates scoring as Barnsley beat Shrewsbury (Picture: Bruce ROllinson)

The number crunchers have reacted swiftly to the Bank Holiday Monday results to determine who gets promoted in first and second and who finishes in 3rd to 6th and in the play-offs.

Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Ipswich Town 46 +53 94 2 Sheffield Wednesday 46 +43 94 3 Plymouth Argyle 46 +30 94 4 Barnsley 46 +37 89 5 Bolton Wanderers 46 +27 80 6 Peterborough United 46 +25 78 7 Derby County 46 +22 76 8 Wycombe Wanderers 46 +16 74 9 Portsmouth 46 +11 71