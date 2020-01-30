New signing Sander Berge breaks Sheffield United's transfer record again

Sheffield United have broken their club record signing for the fifth time since last season with the signing of midfielder Sander Berge.

The fee for the 21-year-old Norway international beats the £20m paid to Swansea City for Oli McBurnie in the summer.

Berge was a player the Blades looked at after winning promotion back to the Premier League in May, but they have now been able to push through a deal.

Berge has played Champions League football for Genk this season, impressing in a group which included Liverpool and Napoli.

The Belgians tended to use him as the left of two holding midfielders, but four goals this season suggests he can contribute going forward to.

Berge is expected to be the first of three Sheffield United signings in the final 36 hours of trading, with central defender Panagiotis Retsos and striker Richairo Zivkovic expected to follow.

