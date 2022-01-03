Morris joined the club last winter from Norwich City and his addition, alongside that of Daryl Dike, helped provide the stimulus for an outstanding second half of the 2020-21 campaign which culminated in the club's first play-off campaign at second-tier level since 1999-2000.

This January, Barnsley require new arrivals to provide a psychological boost for their survival fight, with the club entrenched in a grim relegation battle - having won a paltry two league matches so far this term.

Morris, 26, who netted his second goal of the season in last Wednesday's 2-1 loss at high-flying Blackburn Rovers, said: "For sure. It is never a bad thing to bolster the squad.

Barnsley FC's Carlton Morris, far right, fires home an equaliser on the stroke of half-time in the Reds' last game of 2021 at Blackburn Rovers. Picture: Tony Johnson

"Even if we do bring in players, it is always good to have a little kick up the backside for a few to think: 'Oh right, I have really got to tone and dial in to keep my position and have that competition in the squad and stuff.

"But I do think we have a strong core here and just need to get a couple of wins to really get us going and light the fire to start something special potentially."

Barnsley's feats throughout last winter propelled the Oakwell outfit into top-six contention in what ultimately proved a remarkable second half of last season and Morris feels that should the Reds somehow retain their second-tier status this season - and win a totally different battle - that the sense of achievement would probably be greater, given the extent of the task in hand.

As it stands, second-from-bottom Barnsley are seven points behind the side just outside of the relegation zone in Reading. The Reds also have a worse goal difference and have played two games more than the Royals.

It is a parlous predicament, but memories of what happened last winter do provide some hope at least.

On whether survival would eclipse last year's feats, Morris added: "Potentially, yes. I would have to get the stats up to see the form we would have to hit, but that is the most helpful thing - that we have done that before.

"Last season, we went away to Brentford and Bournemouth and went away and got results and it is something we know we can achieve as a team and know it is about sticking together and no-one jumping ship and everyone getting behind the manager and kicking on.