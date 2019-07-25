New striker confirmed as Bradford City captain ahead of League Two return

BRADFORD CITY have today confirmed James Vaughan as the club’s new captain ahead of the return to League Two.

The former Huddersfield Town striker joined the Bantams earlier in the summer on a three-year deal.

Seen as a key signing by Gary Bowyer as City look to bounce back from relegation at the first attempt, Vaughan has already worn the armband in pre-season fixtures against Liverpool and Wigan Athletic.

“To be named captain of this great club is a really special moment in my career,” said Vaughan. “I am grateful to Gary for showing his faith and handing me the responsibility.

“I am delighted and enormously proud. It is a great honour and makes me all the more hungry for the season to start.

“Bradford City is a massive club, full of history, and looking at some of the previous captains just inspires me more.

“Hopefully, I can be a successful captain and achieve as much as some of them did.”

Vaughan is one of ten new faces at Valley Parade as Bowyer looks to rebuild a side capable of challenging for promotion.

On his choice of captain, the Bantams chief said: “Working with him in close quarters over the past month has only emphasised what I already knew about him. He will be a fantastic leader for us.

“One of the deciding factors was the respect his team-mates have for him and the effect he has had on them. He controls the dressing room and gets hold of the lads in a very good way, while leading by example on the pitch.

“Our supporters always identify with someone who gives 100 per cent on the field, displays lots of passion and fight and shows quality.”

Bradford kick off the new season at home to Cambridge United on August 3.