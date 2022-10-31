Following the latest round of games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final Premier League table will look.

Using their ratings for each team, they simulate seasons thousands of times to produce their prediction for each side’s final points tally and league position.

With 12 rounds of Premier League action played, here’s who is predicted to win the title, qualify for the Champions League and the Europa League.

Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron (left) celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game with team-mate Callum Wilson during the during the 4-0 Premier League win over Aston Villa (Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA)

Over the final weekend of October, a Erling Haaland-less Manchester City took top spot on Saturday when beating Leicester City 1-0, before Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League in style on Sunday as forgotten man Reiss Nelson came off the bench for the injured Bukayo Saka to score a brace in a 5-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

Marcus Rashford’s 100th goal for Manchester United sealed a 1-0 home win against West Ham and kept them hot on the heels of the Premier League’s top four.

And new entrants into that top four are Newcastle United, who thrashed Aston Villa 4-0.

Can Eddie Howe’s Magpies keep pace with the big hitters?

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebrates at the end of the Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest (Picture: PA)

Here’s what data experts FiveThirtyEight make of it.

Premier League top 10 at the end of the 2022/23 season:

Top four qualify for the Champions League

Positions 5th and 6th qualify for the Europa League

7th place qualifies for the Conference League