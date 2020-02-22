Newport County 2 Bradford City 1: Bantams play-off hopes fading fast as winless run on the road goes on

Have your say

BRADFORD City's misery away from home continued as their winless streak on the road was extended to 11 games with defeat at Newport County.

The Bantams opened the scoring when Clayton Donaldson headed home from Connor Wood's cross on 26 minutes.

But just like last weekend's defeat at Cambridge United, the hosts came from behind to condemn City to defeat.

Ryan Inniss levelled the game when he scored from a Newport corner, County's first goal in over 400 minutes of football.

Scott Bennett put the hosts in front soon after when he lashed home from the edge of the box five minutes later after the Bantams again failed to deal with a corner.

Jake Reeves almost got City back in it when he struck the crossbar in the early stages of the second half.

Glenn Middleton and Paudie O’Connor saw efforts blocked by Inniss as the Bantams lost for the third time in five games.

Up next for Bradford is a home meeting with Plymouth Argyle next Saturday.