Chris Wilder is the early favourite with the bookmakers to replace Michael Appleton at Blackpool.

Blackpool sacked Appleton as head coach after he was appointed in June 2022 for his second stint with the Seasiders having previously managed them between November 2012 and January 2013.

However, they are without a win in their last 10 Championship matches, with their last league win coming at the end of October – 2-1 against Coventry. An FA Cup victory over Nottingham Forest on January 7 relieved some pressure on the former Lincoln City boss but his final game in charge was a 2-0 defeat to Watford last weekend.

Blackpool are second from bottom in the table, level on points with Huddersfield Town in 22nd but are three points adrift of safety. Wilder is 2/1 to become the new head coach at the club, with recently-sacked MK Dons boss Liam Manning second favourite at 6/1.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Chris Wilder, Manager of Middlesbrough celebrates after their sides victory during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on March 15, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Wilder led Sheffield United into the Premier League in 2019 before leaving the club in March 2021 with the Blades bottom of the table. He did oversee an impressive ninth-placed finish in his first season in charge.

He joined Middlesbrough in November 2021 following the departure of Neil Warnock. The club came close to the play-offs as they finished seventh last season but a poor start to the 2022-23 campaign saw Wilder sacked in October.

Next Blackpool manager odds (correct as of 3.30pm, January 18, 2023)

Liam Manning – 6/1

Leam Richardson – 8/1

Grant McCann – 8/1

Neil Warnock – 10/1

Valerien Ismael – 12/1

Dean Smith – 14/1

Mark Warburton – 16/1

Steve Cotterill – 16/1

Darrell Clarke- 16/1

Gareth Ainsworth – 16/1

Steven Schumacher – 16/1

Duncan Ferguson – 16/1

Lee Bowyer – 16/1

Chris Hughton – 16/1

Sean Dyche – 16/1