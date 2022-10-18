Next Doncaster Rovers manager: Ex-Huddersfield Town manager and former Sheffield Wednesday player enter the frame

The Doncaster-born coach, who represented Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United during his playing career, was sacked by the Terriers last month after one win from his nine games in charge.

Rovers are searching for a new manager after sacking Gary McSheffrey on Monday, in the wake of Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Carlisle United.

The club will start interviewing candidates for their vacant managerial position on Tuesday - with a view to naming McSheffrey's replacement before this weekend’s League Two outing against Gillingham.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 05: Danny Schofield, Head Coach of Huddersfield Town, applauds their fans after the final whistle of the Sky Bet Championship between Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town at St Andrews Stadium on August 05, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Another man in the frame is, according to the latest odds, is Brian Barry-Murphy. The former Sheffield Wednesday and Bury midfielder was previously in charge at Rochdale between March 2019 and June of 2021.

He won 34 of 109 games at the helm before leaving to take up a role as manager of the Manchester City Elite Development Squad.

Next Doncaster Rovers manager odds (correct as of 2.15pm, October 18, 2022)

Danny Schofield – 2/1

Brian Barry Murphy – 4/1

Graeme Lee – 5/1

David Artell – 5/1

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – 6/1

Graham Alexander – 8/1

Nigel Adkins – 14/1