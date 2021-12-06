Next Doncaster Rovers manager: Former Newport County boss Michael Flynn made new favourite for the job

Early odds had suggested that Johnathan Woodgate and Simon Grayson were the favourites for the job but both have now fallen to 16/1 to be appointed at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Former Sheffield United and Hull City manager Nigel Adkins is also among the favourites and is 4/1 to take the job while Flynn is the outright favourite at 3/1.

NEW FAVOURITE: Michael Flynn. Picture: Getty Images.

Flynn made over 400 appearances as a player and had spells in Yorkshire with Huddersfield Town and Bradford City.

In 2017 he was appointed caretaker manager at Newport before being earning the job permanently later that year. He left the club in October after nine league matches with Newport 15th in League Two.

Rovers caretaker boss Gary McSheffrey is also in the running at 4/1 while Paul Cook, who was sacked by Ipswich Town last weekend, is 10/1.

Next Doncaster Rovers manager odds (correct as of 11am on December 6, 2021)

Michael Flynn 3/1

Nigel Adkins 4/1

Gary McSheffrey 4/1

Paul Cook 10/1

Graham Coughlan 12/1

Jonathan Woodgate 16/1

Simon Weaver 16/1

Steve Evans 16/1

Simon Grayson 16/1

Aidy Boothroyd 16/1

Chris Beech 16/1