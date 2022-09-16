Next Huddersfield Town manager: Rotherham United boss Paul Warne joins the frontrunners as Plymouth Argyle boss addresses his links to the role

The Terriers head of football operations Leigh Bromby said the club gave Danny Schofield as long as they could as head coach before announcing his sacking earlier this week with Town bottom of the Championship table.

Ex-Huddersfield manager David Wagner has been installed as the favourite to fill the vacancy since Schofield’s departure but in the last 24 hours, Warne – who has twice led the Millers to promotion – has moved from 25/1 to 4/1 to be appointed.

A long-term appointment is expected in the international break following Saturday's visit of Cardiff City.

Of the decision to relieve Schofield of his duties, Bromby said: “This isn’t a decision that has been taken lightly, but clearly the direction we chose to follow in the summer has not worked out as we had intended.

“Danny is a good man who is rightfully well thought of by all at the club because of his contribution as both a player and coach over a long period of time, and that will not change.

“Having given him as much time as we felt able to in order to get things right, we cannot continue losing at the rate we have.

“We must get results back on track. I have complete confidence the players form a strong Championship squad, and that four points from our opening eight league fixtures is not an accurate reflection of the ability we have.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne Picture: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images.

“The process to appoint our next permanent head coach is under way, and we are under no illusions how crucial a decision this will be – we must get it right."

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has moved to third favourite to take the job but said of the links: “I'm not interested about going anywhere else. I love this job, I'm incredibly fortunate to be in this role at such an early stage in my career, to manage a massive club like this.”

Next Huddersfield Town manager odds (correct as of 9:30am, September 16, 2022):

David Wagner – 6/4

Steven Schumacher – 6/1

Anthony Barry – 10/1

Michael Carrick – 10/1

Chris Hughton – 16/1

Daniel Farke – 16/1

Sean Dyche – 16/1