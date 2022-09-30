Next Hull City manager: Ex-Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray player made favourite, former Newcastle, Chelsea and Spurs man also in the running

The 49-year-old played over 200 times for Beşiktaş in two spells with the club while also appearing for a number of clubs throughout Turkey during his career.

Following the end of his playing career he went into management in the Beşiktaş academy before managing a host of clubs. His most recent job was with Beşiktaş where he won the league title in 2021.

Scott Parker is second favourite having recently been in charge at Bournemouth but was sacked by the club last month after the Cherries’ 9-0 defeat at Anfield.

Parker’s first managerial job was with Fulham, as he oversaw the club’s promotion to the Premier League in 2020 and also secured automatic promotion for Bournemouth last season.

Hull parted company with manager Shota Arveladze on Friday - hours before their Championship clash with Luton Town.

The Tigers have lost their last four matches, conceding 11 goals and scoring just one, and sit 20th in the table.

Arveladze signed a two-and-a-half-year deal in January but lasted just eight months, with chairman Acun Ilicali saying: “It became clear our views weren’t aligned.”

Georgian Arveladze, a former player with Ajax and Rangers, guided Hull to safety last season but has paid the price for their poor start to this campaign, with assistant head coach Peter van der Veen also leaving the club.

First-team coach Andy Dawson will take on the role of interim head coach with Sean Dyche and Chris Houghton alongside Parker as the early frontrunners for the permanent position.

