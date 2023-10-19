Next Millwall manager: Former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday players in running for top Championship job
Former Leeds United midfielder and Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer is high up in the betting, as is ex-Sheffield Wednesday defender and Aston Villa boss Dean Smith.
The Lions are 15th in the Sky Bet Championship, just three points off the play-off places, but Rowett said “the time just feels right to part ways”.
Current assistant manager Adam Barrett and first-team coach Paul Robinson have taken charge on a temporary basis, the club announced.
Lions chairman James Berylson added: “We greatly appreciate Gary’s efforts throughout his time in charge and he departs with the best wishes of everybody connected with the club.
“While my time working directly with Gary has been short, I have thoroughly enjoyed all our interactions and feel that he leaves us having enhanced the club’s on-pitch status during four successful years in charge.”
Here are the latest odds via BettingOdds.com for the next Millwall manager:
Kevin Muscat – Millwall’s former player is at – 5/2
Michael Beale – former QPR and Rangers manager – 7/2
John Eustace – sacked last week by Birmingham – 6/1
Mark Kennedy – a former player recently managed Lincoln – 6/1
Steve Cotterill – former Shrewsbury boss – 10/1
Adam Barrett – given caretaker responsibility – 12/1
Nathan Jones – former Saints boss – 12/1
Neil Harris – former Millwall player and manager – 16/1
Lee Bowyer – ex Leeds midfielder and Charlton boss – 20/1
Dean Smith – ex Wednesday defender and Norwich chief – 20/1
Leam Richardson – former Wigan boss – 20/1
Danny Cowley – ex Huddersfield Town boss – 25/1