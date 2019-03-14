Next season already on Huddersfield Town head coach Jan Siewert’s mind

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN will attempt to put the brakes on their seemingly inexorable slide towards relegation against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday.

They are 16 points adrift of safety with eight games remaining and head coach Jan Siewert yesterday admitted he has one eye on next season.

“There are still eight more games for us and we have to look at each player until the end of the season,” he said.

“Of course I’m making my mind up, every day, in training and the whole time because I have to look at how they perform and this makes my picture complete.

“At the moment it’s still about talking about the games and our way to play and there will be a time when I speak with the players.”

Siewert will discuss neither individual players nor the length of their contracts, but said big changes in the summer could be expected.

“Potentially, yes,” he added. “May I repeat once more, in one year we have just four wins and this says something and we have to look at everything.”

Siewert confirmed Terence Kongolo might return to training today after missing last week’s home defeat to Bournemouth due to a muscle strain and Tommy Smith is back in contention after suspension.

But fellow defender Erik Durm sustained a minor strain in training this week and is doubtful, while Jonathan Hogg, Laurent Depoitre, Adama Diakhaby, Isaac Mbenza, Demeaco Duhaney and Danny Williams are all still out.