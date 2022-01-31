The Black Cats are searching to fill the managerial vacancy at the Stadium of Light after Lee Johnson was dismissed from his role on Sunday.

His departure came a day after Sunderland had been hammered 6-0 by Bolton Wanderers, although the north east club remain third in the League One table.

Neil Lennon is currently the leading favourite to become the new manager at Sunderland while John Terry is second in the betting.

McCann, who left Hull last week, is 11/4 to take the job. The Northern Irishman took Hull up from the third tier last season and his experience in League One could make him a suitable option for Sunderland as they aim for promotion.

He has also managed Peterborough United and Doncaster Rovers in League One.

Barnsley-born Mick McCarthy is 8/1, alongside Neil Warnock who has been out of work since leaving Middlesbrough last year.

Next Sunderland manager odds (correct as of 3pm, January 31)

GRANT MCCANN: Is among the early favourites for the Sunderland job. Picture: Getty Images.

Neil Lennon 7/4

John Terry 9/4

Mick McCarthy 8/1

Neil Warnock 8/1

Duncan Ferguson 10/1

Sam Allardyce 12/1

Liam Manning 12/1