The 61-year-old former Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday boss, has left the Baggies after a little more than eight months at the helm with staff Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and son Alex Bruce also heading for the Hawthorns exit.

A club statement read: “West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with manager Steve Bruce.

“Backroom staff Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Alex Bruce have also left The Hawthorns.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Steve Bruce, Manager of West Bromwich Albion looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale on October 05, 2022 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Steve Bruce and his coaching staff for their efforts since arriving in February.

“Under-21s coach Richard Beale will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis, assisted by James Morrison and Gary Walsh.

“The process of recruiting a new manager is now under way and an appointment will be confirmed in due course.”

Former Newcastle head coach Bruce was appointed as Valerien Ismael’s successor in February, three-and-a-half months after his turbulent reign at St James’ Park had drawn to a close, and handed the challenge of taking the club back into the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

TV pundit Roy Keane is among the favourites for the West Brom job (Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

However, he was only able to guide them to a 10th-place finish at the end of last season and a return of just one league win from the first 13 games of the new campaign – 5-2 against Hull on August 20 – which had left them in 22nd place on only 11 points, proved fatal.

They head for former Manchester United team-mate Paul Ince’s Reading on Saturday with the Royals riding high in fifth place despite Friday night’s 2-1 defeat at QPR.

Chris Wilder, the former Sheffield United manager who left Middlesbrough last week, has already been mentioned in the betting, as has former Burnley chief Sean Dyche.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane has also been linked to the post, along with Scott Parker, who left Bournemouth last month after getting them promoted from the Championship last season.

Even Michael Carrick, who is heavily favoured to take over at Middlesbrough, is also mentioned in the betting.

Odds on next West Brom manager:

Roy Keane 4/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Wilder 11/2

Sean Dyche 7/1

Scott Parker 11/1

Rob Edwards 12/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlos Corberan 14/1

Wayne Rooney 16/1

Michael Carrick 18/1