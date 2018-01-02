Nigel Adkins confident in Hull City’s ability to pull clear

HULL CITY manager Nigel Adkins cut a frustrated figure after his team’s latest Championship setback left them in deeper trouble at the wrong end of the table.

But the Tigers’ boss remains optimistic his team can pull themselves clear of trouble after Gary Madine’s ninth goal of the season for Bolton secured a victory that lifted the hosts out of the Championship relegation zone, while leaving Hull only out of the bottom three on goal difference.

Madine’s previous strike earned Phil Parkinson’s side all three points at Sheffield United on Saturday.

And his 20th minute free-kick proved good enough to give the Trotters back-to-back wins in the Championship for the first time since Boxing Day 2014.

Hull, who have not tasted victory at Bolton since 1935, have now won only one of their last 13 second-tier games.

The visiting Tigers threw everyone forward in search of an equaliser, but Bolton held on for another priceless win and clean sheet.

What I have now is an opportunity in the transfer window and also after this quick run of games we can get more work into them on the training ground. Hull City boss, Nigel Adkins

“We have got 20 games to go and I’d like us to get another 10 victories,” said Adkins.

“And what I have now is an opportunity in the transfer window and also after this quick run of games we can get more work into them on the training ground.

“I have got total belief we are going to pick up some victories. We need stability and continuity and we need to get some talented players back available for selection.

“It’s a disappointing result because we came here confident. It was a stupid free-kick to give away but it was a good finish from Madine.

“We knew the way Bolton were going to play, but if we could have got the ball down and passed it brightly we could have caused them more problems. But we didn’t do that near enough or well enough.

“We had a few opportunities with the ball flashing across the six-yard box and the last half hour was a lot better.

“We could have won the game because we did have some good chances.”

Bolton boss Parkinson described his side’s third win in four games as a “colossal performance” especially after losing midfielders Karl Henry and captain Darren Pratley to first-half injuries.

“I keep saying about the spirit in this squad, but anyone who watched that game can see what there is out there,” he said.

Bolton Wanderers: Alnwick, Little, Burke, Beevers, Robinson, Pratley (Morais 33), Henry (Cullen 13), Ameobi, Vela, Buckley (Le Fondre 86), Madine. Unused substitutes: Wilbraham, Wheater, Howard, Armstrong.

Hull City: McGregor, Tomori, Dawson, Hector, Aina, Henriksen (Evandro 79), Stewart (Larsson 62), Toral, Irvine, Bowen, Dicko (Campbell 62). Unused substitutes: Marshall, Diomande, Clark, Clackstone.

Referee: Geoff Eltringham (Tyne & Wear).