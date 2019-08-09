No 'easy games' for Huddersfield Town in the Championship, admits Jan Siewert

MANAGER JAN Siewert admits that he can see “no easy games” for Huddersfield Town in the SkyBet Championship this season.

The Terriers started their first season back in the second tier with a 2-1 defeat at home to Derby County on Monday night.

Huddersfield Town manager Jan Siewert. PIC: George Wood/Getty Images.

The fixtures don't get any easier for Town this weekend, as they make the trip to Loftus Road to face a QPR side who are fresh from a 2-1 victory at Stoke City.

Huddersfield will travel to London without star midfielder Aaron Mooy, who sealed a loan move to Brighton and Hove Albion after signing a three-year deal with the Terriers yesterday afternoon.

“I don’t see any easy games in this league and that is why I always appreciate a hard start because it is important for you to see where you are,” said Siewert.

“And then you can really see what you can work on. The first six games will show where you are.

“And then it is the international break and we can have a review and for us it is important to get as many points as possible, as quickly as possible.

“Sometimes you can draw and be satisfied with a draw if it is the right game.”

Defeats for Cardiff City and Fulham, against Wigan and Barnsley, respectively meant that all three relegated sides lost on the opening weekend of the season.

Siewert has been pleased with the response from his players in training following their defeat on Monday night.

“We were really disappointed but the reaction was very positive,” Siewert added.

“When I talked with the lads the next morning we analysed the game and now we want to do better.

“This is the biggest thing after being relegated - to keep on going. We won’t win every game.

“For me we need to stabilise in this league first, we will have wins but we will have defeats.

“It takes time but we want to get there as soon as possible.”

He added: “We deserved more than no points. I saw a lot of really good things that we did, and these are the things I want to see against QPR.

“I am sad for the players because there was plenty of possibilities to score. When you don’t score you are disappointed, but we created the chances and that is the big thing for us.”

With Mooy leaving only a few hours before yesterday’s transfer deadline, Siewert has admitted he is surprised by the frantic nature of transfers in England.

He added: “Many teams do a lot of things in the last two days.

“In Germany not so many things happen on the final day, it is more spread out.”