no need to web

FORMER SHEFFIELD United and Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is among the early frontrunners for the vacant Huddersfield Town managerial post following the departure of Mark Fotheringham.

The struggling Terriers sacked the Scot on Wednesday afternoon after just 133 days at the helm and are now looking for their third permanent appointment of a troubled 2022-23 campaign.

Fotheringham's assistant Kenny Miller has also left the club and the club have announced that coach Narcis Pelach will take charge of Saturday's vital relegation six-pointer at Wigan.

Wilder, out of the management game since leaving Boro in early October, is figuring prominently in the early betting markets.

Other notable names mentioned include former Brighton and Newcastle United chief Chris Hughton, ex-Norwich and Aston Villa manager Dean Smith and managerial veteran Neil Warnock, who managed Town for two years in the early to mid Nineties.

Wilder has been linked with several Championship clubs in the past four months and was keen on the vacant Wigan post in the autumn, only to reportedly lose out to Kolo Toure.

Speaking last weekend to the Daily Telegraph on his desire to return to management, the 55-year-old said: “Relatively speaking, I’m delighted with the career I’ve had so far. But my hunger is as big as it’s ever been.

"I remember someone once saying to me ‘just bank it’ about being sacked. But, no, I want to win and once you’ve had a taste of the Premier League, you want it badly – even if it means some hard work to get back there.”