Non-League, Guiseley v Kidderminster Harriers: Lions looking for an early Christmas present

ALL GUISELEY want in time for Christmas is three points on home soil.

After Saturday’s National League North reverse to visiting Brackley, the Lions are back in action at Nethermoor this evening against Kidderminster Harriers in their final game in front of their home supporters before the bells are ringing out for Christmas Day.

Guiseley joint-manager, Russ O'Neill. PIC: Steve Riding

After tonight’s game, Guiseley are not back in home action until their Boxing Day derby with Farsley Celtic.

Including their FA Trophy exit to AFC Telford, Guiseley have lost their past three home games and you must go back to September 14 for the last time they took three points in front of the Nethermoor faithful in a 3-0 win over Hereford.

Guiseley are without the suspended Scott Garner this evening and they have an injury doubt over top-scorer Aaron Martin, who suffered a calf problem at the weekend.

Joint-boss Russ O’Neill said: “It is a big test with another full-time team coming.

“It is something we will look forward to and if we can improve on Saturday and get our goals when we get our chances, then I think we will be a threat.

“But we need to learn from the Brackley’s how to manage games and make good decisions and hang in there when games are going against you and if we can learn to do that and keep improving, then we will be looking forward to the rest of the season.

“It was bitterly frustrating on Saturday. Rheiss McNally got a chance at four yards out at 0-0 and it was an unbelievable move with five or six passes and a great cross from Brad (Nicholson) and he was in one-on-one and topped his chance.

“They went straight down the other end and got a corner and goal and then you are chasing the game.”

Kidderminster, managed by former West Brom coach and assistant-manager Jimmy Shan, are without a win since October with five defeats out of their last seven games in all competitions.

In the Intergro League Cup, Ossett United entertain Brighouse Town in a second-round encounter tonight.

NCEL Premier action sees Liversedge play host to Yorkshire Amateur, who can draw level with sixth-placed Sedge with victory at Clayborn.