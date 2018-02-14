Non-League: Time’s up for Guiseley manager Cox

ROCK-BOTTOM Guiseley are searching for a new manager after calling time on Paul Cox’s ill-fated spell in charge of the club.

The former Barrow and Mansfield chief, appointed as Adam Lockwood’s successor in September, paid the price for a desperate return of just three league wins in 24 matches in charge, with the Lions needing a minor miracle to secure a third successive season of National League football.

Sean St Ledger will oversee training at Guiseley until a replacement is found for Paul Cox. PIC: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Cox’s final match in charge came in Tuesday night’s 1-0 home reverse to Gateshead, which left the basement club effectively 11 points adrift of safety, with 14 matches left of what is proving to be a disastrous campaign.

It represented Guiseley’s sixth successive loss of an increasingly bereft season.

In a brief statement, the club also confirmed that assistant Adam Murray and first-team coach Ben Marvin had also left with ‘immediate effect’.

Former Republic of Ireland international defender Sean St Ledger, 33, who recently linked up with the club, will oversee training until a suitable replacement is found.

Cox, promoted from the Conference to the Football League with Mansfield, arrived at Guiseley with an excellent reputation in non-league circles, with hopes abound among Lions fans that he could steer the club away from trouble following a poor start to the season.

But, aside from a brief hiatus when the club reached the second round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history in November, league results have continued to be desperately disappointing.

All told, Cox claimed just 17 from a possible 72 points available in his time at the helm, with his mass overhaul of the squad, which has seen a host of existing players jettisoned and a plethora of new signings brought in, failing to yield a renaissance.

Speaking after his final match in charge against Gateshead, which extended the Lions’ winless league streak to eight matches, Cox acknowledged: “It is a results based business.

“We need to make it happen, it is simple as that and it was in the final third where we did not look as aggressive as we should have done.”

Guiseley host Maidenhead United at Nethermoor on Saturday.