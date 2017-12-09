Aldershot v FC Halifax Town: Winless Town set to face form team

FC HALIFAX TOWN face a tough task in ending their 12-game winless run when they travel to Aldershot, currently fourth in the table.

The Shots are the joint-highest scorers in the division and have not conceded a goal in six and a half hours of football. The last goal they conceded was Danny Rowe’s effort for Fylde on November 11.

Halifax have kept only one clean sheet in their last 10 games and have conceded 15 goals in their last six outings.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnson and defender Scott McManus are both available after missing the last match through suspension.

Striker Tom Denton will miss the game with a one-game ban, while Josh Macdonald is also expected to be out after manager Billy Heath said the winger had sustained a hamstring injury against Barrow last Saturday.