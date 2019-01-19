Barrow v FC Halifax Town – Shaymen hit the road in search of overdue win

FC Halifax Town go in search of their first win in six when they travel to Barrow today.

The Shaymen were dumped out of the FA Trophy by Solihull Moors after losing Tuesday’s replay 1-0 and, with the side languishing in 17th, all attention turns to improving their league form.

Manager Jamie Fullarton says his side have what it takes to pull themselves away from a potential relegation scrap and record their first win since Boxing Day.

“We, as a group, do not settle for mediocrity, I can assure you of that. Irrelevant of what position you’re in it’ll make no difference because we’ll be going to win every game,” he said.

The Bluebirds, who sit six points above FC Halifax, have been defeated twice by the Shaymen already this season, once in the league and once in the FA Trophy.

Halifax will be hoping to make it three with a near full-strength squad to choose from. Winger Ben Tomlinson and Josh MacDonald are the absentees.