Boreham Wood v Harrogate Town - Confidence remains high among Town squad, insists Simon Weaver

HARROGATE TOWN manager Simon Weaver insists that his side’s self-confidence has not been dented by a run of one point from two matches against fellow high-fliers Leyton Orient and Wrexham.

Harrogate find themselves down to third after two winless home matches against the two former Football League outfits, but head into their dual away dates with Boreham Wood and Ebbsfleet with a thoroughly positive mindset, according to Weaver.

The Harrogate chief, whose side have not been beaten on their travels this season ahead of today’s game against the Wood, said: “While there may perhaps have been a little bit of apprehension because we were going into this unknown (this season), we can attack every game with confidence after going 13 games with just one defeat.

“We have got a solid group and the press and the attitude from my players is there for all to see and we are very proud of that energy and output.

“The players are wearing the badge with pride at the minute.”

Jack Emmett is nearing fitness again with Ryan Fallowfield and Jordan Thewlis also on the mend.

Weaver added: “There is a lot to be positive about. Aaron Williams, who is being very patient at the minute, came off the bench and made a big contribution and is really pushing his claims. The squad is driving itself on.”

Goalkeeper James Belshaw said: “We have a couple of nightmare journeys with buses breaking down and traffic and stuff on a Friday but the togetherness is fantastic and there are no egos and ‘big-time Charlies’ here and we all get on. That is credit to the gaffer and his recruitment and the environment that he has created.”