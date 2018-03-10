Bromley 2 Guiseley 1: We showed right mentality, says St Ledger

Ten man Guiseley fought back from a goal and man down but still left with nothing after losing in added time.

Interim manager Sean St Ledger said: “We have faced another good side and shown the right attitude to get back into it, then we haven’t held on.

“We showed the mentality to keep going, but just couldn’t see it out.”

For Guiseley this was another encouraging display by the side.

Bromley should have taken the lead with seven minutes gone, as Brendon Hanlan got in behind the Guiseley defence, he rounded Luke Coddington but his effort went just wide of the far post.

Guiseley would also have a good chance in the first-half this time with around half an hour gone as a ball across the area found James Roberts, he was being closed down and just fired wide of the target.

There was then an even better chance for the Lions, when a John Rooney cross found Harry Flowers, his flicked header didn’t direct the ball enough though and it passed the post.

With the scores level at the start of the second-half, Coddington was called into action and put his body on the line to deny Louis Dennis who went through on goal but couldn’t beat the Guiseley keeper.

The hosts began to dominate the chances with Hanlan somehow missing his effort when about two yards out, after a cut pass found him.

With 20 minutes to go then came a decisive moment as Victor Nirennold was sent off for a second bookable offence and moments later the opening goal arrived.

The extra man advantage was used by the hosts when George Porter had time to find Josh Rees and he made no mistake.

It looked like it was game over but John Rooney had other ideas with his effort from the edge of the area curling in.

Then with 90 minutes gone a long ball found substitute Omar Bugiel who hit an effort into the bottom left hand corner and it was another frustrating game for Guiseley.