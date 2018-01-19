Burnley defender joins Guiseley as Maxted moves on

Guiseley have bolstered their back line with the signing of 21-year-old centre-back Harry Flowers.

But he will have to wait to make his Lions debut, after their Nethermoor hosting of National League relegation rivals Barrow, which was due to take place tomorrow afternoon, was postponed.

Jonny Maxted saves his first penalty against Accrington Stanley.

The defender joined the Clarets from Midland League Premier Division side Brocton last March, with the option of a 12-month extension. Burnley signed the player after he impressed in a number of development squad games. The young defender is the grandson of England and Wolves legend Ron Flowers and has previously featured for Sheffield Hallam University.

Guiseley have also confimed the signing of former Middlesbrough, Peterborough and Republic of Ireland international defender Sean St Ledger.

The move comes after Guiseley goalkeeper Jonny Maxted completed a move to League Two Accrington Stanley for an undisclosed fee. Stanley were impressed with the keeper after their FA Cup clash with Guiseley earlier in the season. Maxted, aged ,25 signed an 18-month contract after making a big impact in the FA Cup tie back in November.

A fine goalkeeping display in a 0-0 draw was followed up by two superb saves in a penalty shootout triumph in the replay, which saw Guiseley progress to the second round. of the competition for the first time.